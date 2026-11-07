WBOI's Live and Local season two finale connects neighbors through art, music, and community

WBOI closed out season two of its summer concert series, Live and Local at The Landing, with Super Live and Local, a special collaboration with the City of Fort Wayne's Department of Neighborhoods. The event brought residents together to celebrate their communities through live music, neighborhood-inspired art installations, interactive activities and opportunities to connect and share stories.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local once again showcased some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. These concerts took place the last Friday of each month May through September.

Local artist Jess Thrower and friends also performed live with a laid-back acoustic set of original songs and covers, while artists from Fort Wayne Open Walls created artwork inspired by the city's neighborhoods.

The event encouraged residents to reflect on their communities, exchange ideas and find inspiration for collective action.

This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

1 of 17 — 413A6721.jpg WBOI President and General Manager Travis Pope welcomes the crowd to the final show of the season. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 2 of 17 — 413A6744.jpg Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 3 of 17 — 413A6786.jpg Concertgoers dance to live music on the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 4 of 17 — 413A6754.jpg Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 5 of 17 — 413A6877.jpg Paco Reyes stands in front of his live art installation creation, as a community member signs their names to leave their mark in a celebration of Fort Wayne neighborhoods. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 6 of 17 — 413A6777.jpg Friend of Jess Thrower on drums, performing a mix of original songs and covers to community members on the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 7 of 17 — 413A6724.jpg City of Fort Wayne neighborhood planner Réna Bradley flashes a smile and a peace sign at the Super Live and Local event, a collaboration between WBOI and the City of Fort Wayne's Department of Neighborhoods. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 8 of 17 — 413A6835.jpg Local artists doing live art installations that are commemorative of Fort Wayne neighborhoods. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 9 of 17 — 413A6847.jpg Spray paint materials local artists use during live art installations. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 10 of 17 — 413A6763.jpg Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers.

Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 11 of 17 — 413A6855.jpg Local artists doing live art installations that are commemorative of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 12 of 17 — 413A6811.jpg Community members relaxing and enjoying an evening of original music performed by local artists.

Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 13 of 17 — 413A6829-2.jpg Community members relaxing and enjoying an evening of original music performed by local artists. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 14 of 17 — 413A6857.jpg Fort Wayne neighbors mingle on the Landing, enjoying live art installations and original music. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 15 of 17 — 413A6889.jpg Local artist details a painting during live art installation on the Landing. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 16 of 17 — 413A6859.jpg Music, art and community members fill the Landing on one of the final evenings of the summer season. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 17 of 17 — 413A6844.jpg Paco Reyes' live art installation, where community members sign their names to leave their mark in a celebration of Fort Wayne neighborhoods. Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.