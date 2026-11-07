WBOI's Live and Local season two finale connects neighbors through art, music, and community

WBOI closed out season two of its summer concert series, Live and Local at The Landing, with Super Live and Local, a special collaboration with the City of Fort Wayne's Department of Neighborhoods. The event brought residents together to celebrate their communities through live music, neighborhood-inspired art installations, interactive activities and opportunities to connect and share stories.
In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local once again showcased some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. These concerts took place the last Friday of each month May through September.
Local artist Jess Thrower and friends also performed live with a laid-back acoustic set of original songs and covers, while artists from Fort Wayne Open Walls created artwork inspired by the city's neighborhoods.
The event encouraged residents to reflect on their communities, exchange ideas and find inspiration for collective action.
This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.
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WBOI President and General Manager Travis Pope welcomes the crowd to the final show of the season.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Concertgoers dance to live music on the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Paco Reyes stands in front of his live art installation creation, as a community member signs their names to leave their mark in a celebration of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Friend of Jess Thrower on drums, performing a mix of original songs and covers to community members on the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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City of Fort Wayne neighborhood planner Réna Bradley flashes a smile and a peace sign at the Super Live and Local event, a collaboration between WBOI and the City of Fort Wayne's Department of Neighborhoods.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Local artists doing live art installations that are commemorative of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Spray paint materials local artists use during live art installations.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Fort Wayne musician, Jess Thrower, and friends, deliver a laid‑back, relaxing indie set, performing a mix of original songs and covers.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Local artists doing live art installations that are commemorative of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Community members relaxing and enjoying an evening of original music performed by local artists.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Community members relaxing and enjoying an evening of original music performed by local artists.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Fort Wayne neighbors mingle on the Landing, enjoying live art installations and original music.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Local artist details a painting during live art installation on the Landing.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Music, art and community members fill the Landing on one of the final evenings of the summer season.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Paco Reyes' live art installation, where community members sign their names to leave their mark in a celebration of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.
WBOI's Live and Local season two finale connects neighbors through art, music, and community