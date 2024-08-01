© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NIPSCO customers to see rate increase

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 1, 2024 at 8:22 PM EDT

NIPSCO natural gas customers will see a rate increase on their monthly bills starting Aug. 1.

While bill amounts will vary by customer, the average residential customer will see an increase of about $5 a month, with that increase being phased in over the next six months.

A release from the company says that amount is lower than the initial requested increase of $8, or 10.6 percent.

The rate increase allows the company to upgrade older parts of its natural gas infrastructure, making an estimated $1.1 billion in investments through the end of 2024.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the rate increase on Wednesday.

According to documents, the rate increase was initially requested in October. A public hearing was held in Fort Wayne on January 8, and another in Hammond on January 23. A settlement hearing was held in April.

The final order released by the IURC included additional steps NIPSCO would take to benefit lower-income customers who have fallen behind on their bill.
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
