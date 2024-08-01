NIPSCO customers to see rate increase

NIPSCO natural gas customers will see a rate increase on their monthly bills starting Aug. 1.

While bill amounts will vary by customer, the average residential customer will see an increase of about $5 a month, with that increase being phased in over the next six months.

A release from the company says that amount is lower than the initial requested increase of $8, or 10.6 percent.

The rate increase allows the company to upgrade older parts of its natural gas infrastructure, making an estimated $1.1 billion in investments through the end of 2024.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the rate increase on Wednesday.

According to documents, the rate increase was initially requested in October. A public hearing was held in Fort Wayne on January 8, and another in Hammond on January 23. A settlement hearing was held in April.

The final order released by the IURC included additional steps NIPSCO would take to benefit lower-income customers who have fallen behind on their bill.