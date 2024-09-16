NIPSCO plans electric rate hike

NIPSCO wants to raise electric rates across its system.

If the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approves the measure, the average customer would see a phased-in $32 a month increase at the time of implementation next September.

The public has the opportunity to offer input on the proposal through the IURC.

According to a press release, the company says the increase is driven in part by its ongoing transition to renewable energy, and includes infrastructure improvements for enhanced safety and reliability.

NIPSCO is primarily a gas company in northeastern Indiana, but there are a number of electric customers north of Allen County–predominantly along the Noble and LaGrange county lines and DeKalb and Steuben county lines.

The company has a total of 487,000 electric customers across its network, according to legal documents filed with the IURC.

In August, NIPSCO’s gas customers saw implementation of a gas rate increase. That increase will be rolled out over the next six months, adding about $5 a month to the average bill.

AEP customers are also seeing their rates go up, with the first increase in May and another scheduled for January.

