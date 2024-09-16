© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NIPSCO plans electric rate hike

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:09 PM EDT

NIPSCO wants to raise electric rates across its system.

If the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approves the measure, the average customer would see a phased-in $32 a month increase at the time of implementation next September.

The public has the opportunity to offer input on the proposal through the IURC.

According to a press release, the company says the increase is driven in part by its ongoing transition to renewable energy, and includes infrastructure improvements for enhanced safety and reliability.

NIPSCO is primarily a gas company in northeastern Indiana, but there are a number of electric customers north of Allen County–predominantly along the Noble and LaGrange county lines and DeKalb and Steuben county lines.

The company has a total of 487,000 electric customers across its network, according to legal documents filed with the IURC.

In August, NIPSCO’s gas customers saw implementation of a gas rate increase. That increase will be rolled out over the next six months, adding about $5 a month to the average bill.

AEP customers are also seeing their rates go up, with the first increase in May and another scheduled for January.

NIPSCO is a financial supporter of WBOI.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
