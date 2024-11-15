© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Report touts Electric Works impact in the FW community

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST
Governor Eric Holcomb tours the Electric Works campus to see progress on the endeavor
Tony Sandleben
/
89.1 WBOI
FILE PHOTO: Governor Eric Holcomb tours the Electric Works campus to see progress on the endeavor in 2023

A new report issued this week by Electric Works says that the now two-year-old West Campus will have a $375 million economic impact on the community.

Redeveloping the historic GE campus cost nearly $300 million. The mixed-use campus near Fort Wayne’s West Central area offers healthcare, education, cultural engagement, and food.

According to the report, nearly 900 people come to work at the site daily, with more than 200 new jobs created in the past two years. The campus can support more than 2,200 when it is fully occupied.

In the education spaces, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ AMP Lab currently enrolls 320 students studying science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. It partners with regional universities to provide dual credit.

Coming expansions include “The Elex” which will add 300 apartment homes focused on affordability. An early childhood learning center is also included in that plan.

In 2023, the project was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with a Phoenix Award as an extraordinary brownfield redevelopment project for Region 5, which encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
