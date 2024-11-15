Report touts Electric Works impact in the FW community

A new report issued this week by Electric Works says that the now two-year-old West Campus will have a $375 million economic impact on the community.

Redeveloping the historic GE campus cost nearly $300 million. The mixed-use campus near Fort Wayne’s West Central area offers healthcare, education, cultural engagement, and food.

According to the report, nearly 900 people come to work at the site daily, with more than 200 new jobs created in the past two years. The campus can support more than 2,200 when it is fully occupied.

In the education spaces, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ AMP Lab currently enrolls 320 students studying science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. It partners with regional universities to provide dual credit.

Coming expansions include “The Elex” which will add 300 apartment homes focused on affordability. An early childhood learning center is also included in that plan.

In 2023, the project was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with a Phoenix Award as an extraordinary brownfield redevelopment project for Region 5, which encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.