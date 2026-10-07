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AEP extends comment period for I&M's 765-kv transmission line project

89.1 WBOI
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT
This map shows the possible routes for the Lulu-Sorenson Transmission project from AEP.
AEP
This map shows the possible routes for the Lulu-Sorenson Transmission project from AEP.

Indiana Michigan Power extended the public feedback period for its proposed Lulu-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project to Nov. 13.

Last week, the company said they heard from over 1,000 community members about the plan.
The company said they cannot promise a change to the route but are looking for ways to minimize the impacts.

The project would involve about 75 miles of 765-kilovolt transmission line from a substation in Wells County north to a spot near the Michigan state line.

The new transmission line was mandated by the Midcontinent Independent System Monitor, which monitors and oversees the power grids in 15 states.

The high-voltage lines will be elevated by free-standing towers at least 175-feet tall. Each one will be about 1,200 feet apart and require 200-foot-wide rights-of-way under the lines.

Concerns about the plan have popped up on social media as more about the project has come to light.

Residents can view the plan and comment at AEP's website.
Tags
Business American Electric PowerIndiana Michigan PowerIndiana-Michigan PowerI&MAEP