Shambaugh Elementary opens time capsule from October 1994

Students at Schambaugh Elementary School got to see some of the items that had been stowed for thirty years underground in the school’s time capsule.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News One second grade class in 1994 put a long display showing what they had been learning about the rainforest in the capsule. The rainforest at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo opened that summer.

Kindergartners through fifth graders gathered in Shambaugh’s gym to see what items children and staff 30 years ago left for them to find in the future. A cart at the front of the room held some of the treasures – an old milk carton, animal crackers, a class list and a few cassettes and VHS tapes.

Principal Neil Rupp said seeing the time capsule and learning about what life was like in 1994 can help give the students some perspective to start thinking about their own futures and where they’d like to be 30 years from today.

“It’s just a good way to get them thinking more of just the present here and now and start thinking about our future, too," he said.

In 1994, the school, which was then a reading and writing magnet school, filled a big container with items, buried it under ground and topped it with concrete. Other items in the capsule included attendance rolls, stuffed animals and a book from each class about what they were learning that year.

Rupp said they’re considering replacing the time capsule with one of their own in the next few months.

Shambaugh invited community members, including former students and staff, to join them Friday evening for a reception.