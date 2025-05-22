Purdue Fort Wayne announces staff reductions, 45 positions eliminated
Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the elimination of about 45 positions Thursday, citing “difficult financial terrain.”
Part of that terrain, according to a release from Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer, includes decreasing state and federal financial support.
Uncertainty about future enrollment trends and increased competition also played a role in the decision, he wrote in a letter that went out to the PFW-wide campus community.
He says that the school is “heavily dependent on tuition, and fluctuations in enrollment and funding have a significant impact on our annual operating budget.”
The school must eliminate $6 million from that operating budget by the start of the next fiscal year on July 1. The reductions in force do not involve academic degree programs.
Elsenbaumer says the university will continue to focus on increasing enrollment and providing support and engagement for the students.
Below is the text of the letter sent to the campus Thursday:
Addressing Financial Challenges and Shaping Our Path Forward
Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students:
I’m writing to share difficult but necessary news regarding the financial challenges we face at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Like many universities across the country—especially regional universities like ours—we continue to navigate difficult financial terrain, uncertainty about future enrollment trends, increased competition, and diminished state and federal support. Our institution is heavily dependent on tuition, and fluctuations in enrollment and funding have a significant impact on our annual operating budget.
We must align the university’s expenses with its revenue to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution.
Purdue Fort Wayne has no choice but to right-size its budget and live within its means. Therefore, the university must act immediately to eliminate more than $6 million from its operating budget by the start of the next fiscal year on July 1. These adjustments will not involve academic degree programs, but unfortunately, will involve an immediate reduction in force of approximately 45 positions.
We understand the personal and professional consequences of workforce reductions, and these decisions were not taken lightly. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and service of all affected employees, and we are committed to providing support and resources to those impacted during this transition.
This is a moment for strategic recalibration. While difficult, it is also a time for reinvestment in our priorities and renewed commitment in our students’ success. Let there be no mistake, our graduates continue to enter the workforce among the best prepared to succeed in their chosen fields, and interest in the university from prospective students and community partners continues to grow.
This fall, we will embark on our next iteration of strategic initiatives, which will be focused on increasing our enrollment and providing the highest levels of support and engagement for our students.
I ask for your compassion, resilience, and continued commitment to our shared goals as we address these changes together.
Sincerely,
Ron Elsenbaumer
Chancellor