Purdue Fort Wayne announces staff reductions, 45 positions eliminated

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the elimination of about 45 positions Thursday, citing “difficult financial terrain.”

Part of that terrain, according to a release from Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer, includes decreasing state and federal financial support.

Uncertainty about future enrollment trends and increased competition also played a role in the decision, he wrote in a letter that went out to the PFW-wide campus community.

He says that the school is “heavily dependent on tuition, and fluctuations in enrollment and funding have a significant impact on our annual operating budget.”

The school must eliminate $6 million from that operating budget by the start of the next fiscal year on July 1. The reductions in force do not involve academic degree programs.

Elsenbaumer says the university will continue to focus on increasing enrollment and providing support and engagement for the students.

Below is the text of the letter sent to the campus Thursday: