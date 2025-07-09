Indiana Dems town hall shows division between party, voters

A tense conversation between local democrats and state-wide leaders on Tuesday showed divisions between the party’s messaging and what voters are looking for at a town hall in Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

The crowd became frustrated around the topics of donations and policy.

The town hall was one of several being put on by new Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian and was attended by several local elected democrats who answered questions from the audience.

It wasn’t until about halfway through when a comment about donating to the party from Tallian received pushback from the crowd, with one man shouting out that between taxes, inflation and medical expenses, how could he give more money to the democrats?

The crowd became more boisterous, arguing back and forth with panelists about messaging and policy. District 82 Representative Kyle Miller also criticized the messaging from the statewide party during the panel and stopped to talk with people about their concerns afterwards.

“We didn’t get here overnight and we’re not gonna get out of it overnight either," he said. "I think we have to figure out what Democrats stand for and we have to let other people know what Democrats stand for. But first we have to be on the same page about all of those things.”

On the success of Zohran Mamdani in New York City, who ran on a very progressive platform and received the most total votes in NYC primary history, commenters from the audience called on the party to follow his lead. Tallian said what worked in NYC isn’t likely to work in rural Indiana.

"The reactions across the state are very different," Tallian said. "And the people who came out tonight are obviously the more progressive left-wing of the party."

Tallian said she views her job right now is to get the less progressive voters caught up with where progressive voters are.

But Miller said the party needs to listen to young, passionate people who have ideas on how to win elections again.

"What we're doing isn't working and so let's try something different, let's listen to the young people, let's listen to this passion and energy," he said. "So, I'm willing to talk to anybody that has those ideas for how to move us forward."