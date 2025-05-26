PFW shutters baseball, softball programs

A day after announcing the elimination of about 45 staff positions, Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the immediate elimination of its baseball and softball programs.

Fifty-six student athletes competed in the NCAA Division 1 programs, each of which completed their seasons earlier this month.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the decision is expected to save the university roughly $1 million a year.

The school says it plans to honor all scholarships to the athletes and support will be given to those students who wish to transfer to other schools to continue their playing careers.

Officials say mental health resources will also be made available.

Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton says the decision was not made lightly, and recognizes that it will be upsetting to many within the university community.

Chancellor Ron Eiselbaumer again cited the “uncertain financial terrain” faced by the school and other regional universities due to enrollment trends and decreased state and federal funding.

The elimination of the programs does not affect the university’s NCAA Division 1 status.

