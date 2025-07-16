Catholic Charities asking for community help to purchase school supplies
A grant cut for a school supply drive led to the charity seeking community support.
The Auburn office of Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne South Bend’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, is hosting a Pack-a-Backpack Drive until the end of July at parishes in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
List of items needed:
- Backpacks
- Binder(s)
- Clorox Wipes
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Dry Erase Marker(s)
- Erasers
- Glue Bottle(s)
- Glue Stick(s)
- Highlighters
- Loose Leaf Paper
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Pencil Pouch
- Pencils
- Pens
- Scissors
Various area businesses will also be hosting collection barrels to gather supplies for students as they gear up for school.
According to a release, the RSVP hands out about 300 backpacks every year to students in those four northern counties.
This year, the group did not receive the annual grant that funds the work. So organizers are asking the community for help.
For a full list of donation barrel locations, please visit www.ccfwsb.org/event/pack-a-backpack or drop items off at Catholic Charities office located at 107 W 5th St. in Auburn.