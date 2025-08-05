Indiana Tech, Manchester University partner to speed up pharmacy degrees

Indiana Tech and Manchester University are working together to move pharmacy students through their degree programs in shorter timeframes.

The new “Pathway to PharmD” program builds on Manchester’s 13-year-old doctor of pharmacy. It offers students admitted to Indiana Tech’s brand-new bachelor’s of science in pharmacy program an opportunity to advance through to their doctorate.

Students who are admitted to Tech’s program and maintain the standards are admitted at the same time to Manchester. That allows what school officials described as a “seamless path” to a Master’s of Science in Pharmacogenomics and then a Doctor of Pharmacy, moving from Tech to Manchester.

The program also integrates the first year of the doctor of pharmacy coursework into the bachelor’s degree, making it possible to complete three degrees in seven years instead of eight, according to a press release.

Officials from both schools praised the program, citing the growth and rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical industry.