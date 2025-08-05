© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Indiana Tech, Manchester University partner to speed up pharmacy degrees

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News

Indiana Tech and Manchester University are working together to move pharmacy students through their degree programs in shorter timeframes.

The new “Pathway to PharmD” program builds on Manchester’s 13-year-old doctor of pharmacy. It offers students admitted to Indiana Tech’s brand-new bachelor’s of science in pharmacy program an opportunity to advance through to their doctorate.

Students who are admitted to Tech’s program and maintain the standards are admitted at the same time to Manchester. That allows what school officials described as a “seamless path” to a Master’s of Science in Pharmacogenomics and then a Doctor of Pharmacy, moving from Tech to Manchester.

The program also integrates the first year of the doctor of pharmacy coursework into the bachelor’s degree, making it possible to complete three degrees in seven years instead of eight, according to a press release.

Officials from both schools praised the program, citing the growth and rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical industry.
Tags
Education Indiana TechpharmacogenomicsManchester University
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green