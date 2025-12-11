Voucher pause causes pending closure of childcare center

State cuts to early childhood education will result in the closure of Lutheran Social Services early learning center.

The Children’s Village Early Learning Center will close Jan. 16, after nearly 20 years of providing child care to infants and toddlers.

The agency announced the pending closure Wednesday, citing the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration suspension of vouchers for infants and newly-qualified families as the cause.

Earlier this year, state officials cut childcare funding to help close the state’s funding gap. This state-administered federal program provides financial support to low-income families for child care so parents can work, go to school or attend training.

Children’s Village offered early learning on Fort Wayne’s southeast side for low-income families, using curriculum based learning, as well as an intergenerational model with Lutheran Life Villages that included chapel time, small-motor activities and singalongs.

Officials said that more than 1,500 families were served by the program. They are now working to help families secure new care arrangements. Brightpoint is the regional childcare voucher agent and is assisting.

