Field Notes: December 11, 2025

The Hoosiers took down Ohio State for the first time in 31 years to win the Big Ten title game over the weekend. We hear reactions from Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza and others as IU awaits the Rose Bowl in January.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins us to discuss Notre Dame's snub from the College Football Playoffs, before helping us turn our attention to local basketball.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, the Colts' quarterback situation, and more.