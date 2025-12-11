© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: December 11, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Hoosiers took down Ohio State for the first time in 31 years to win the Big Ten title game over the weekend. We hear reactions from Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza and others as IU awaits the Rose Bowl in January.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins us to discuss Notre Dame's snub from the College Football Playoffs, before helping us turn our attention to local basketball.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets, the Colts' quarterback situation, and more.

Tags
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
