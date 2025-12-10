© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Public Library hosts Tibetan monks on world peace tour

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:13 PM EST
One monk works on adding the ten religious symbols representing various religions around the world to the mandala on Tuesday. Once completed, various parts of the mandala will symbolize working together and peacefulness.
One monk works on adding the ten religious symbols representing various religions around the world to the mandala on Tuesday. Once completed, various parts of the mandala will symbolize working together and peacefulness.

The Allen County Public Library is hosting the monks of the Labrang Tashi Kyil monastery in India this week as part of the monks' tour for world peace. Before reaching Fort Wayne, they had visited Bloomington and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

The six monks will spend the week completing a sand mandala (man-dahl-uh) in the lobby of the main library branch downtown and on Saturday, they will ritually dissolve the piece at a ceremony. Sand mandalas are often destroyed at the end of the process as a study in impermanance.

The visit was in partnership with the the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace. Learn more about the Tashi Kyil monastary and the world peace tour at its website. The monks will travel to Lexington, Kentucky as the next stop on their journey.
Arts & Culture ACPLAllen County Public Library
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
