More Allen County children living in poverty

Despite full-employment within Allen County, the number of school-age children living in poverty has risen over the past few years.

According to recent census data–specifically the 2024 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates–17 percent of children in Allen County live in households below the poverty threshold.

That equals roughly 12,300 children.

In 2023, that percentage was below 16 percent. In 2022, that number was under 13 percent.

Fort Wayne Community Schools has the highest percentage of students living in poverty, at 22.4 percent. Northwest Allen County has the fewest students, at 5.3 percent.

Rachel Blakeman directs the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. She says it should be concerning to see poverty rates going up while jobs are plentiful.

Blakeman added that more households are likely struggling than what the numbers show.

Census data also shows that the median household income in Allen County was about $1,000 below the state number.