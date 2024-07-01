I-69 construction continues, exit ramps closed

Construction season continues in northeast Indiana, and Interstate 69 remains a scene of increasing frustration.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced an additional closure to an exit/entrance ramp, this one from I-69 northbound onto Lima Road south. That busy exit will be closed beginning July 8.

Currently closed is the on-ramp onto northbound I-69 from Goshen Road/U.S. 30.

These repaving operations are part of an ongoing construction project on the main artery between northeast Indiana and everywhere south. From Branstrator Road south to Coldwater Road north, the interstate itself is reduced with alternating lane closures, speed restrictions, and shoulders closed down.

And that work will continue until the end of November.

Another detour is on U.S. 30 between Hillegas and Kroemer roads from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Crews are repairing the underside of the bridge.