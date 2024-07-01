© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
I-69 construction continues, exit ramps closed

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
Screenshot of INDOT's construction and traffic map showing delays in the afternoon of July 1.
511in.org
Screenshot of INDOT's construction and traffic map showing delays in the afternoon of July 1.

Construction season continues in northeast Indiana, and Interstate 69 remains a scene of increasing frustration.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced an additional closure to an exit/entrance ramp, this one from I-69 northbound onto Lima Road south. That busy exit will be closed beginning July 8.

Currently closed is the on-ramp onto northbound I-69 from Goshen Road/U.S. 30.

These repaving operations are part of an ongoing construction project on the main artery between northeast Indiana and everywhere south. From Branstrator Road south to Coldwater Road north, the interstate itself is reduced with alternating lane closures, speed restrictions, and shoulders closed down.

And that work will continue until the end of November.

Another detour is on U.S. 30 between Hillegas and Kroemer roads from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Crews are repairing the underside of the bridge.
Government local newsRoads
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
