Proposed Noble County bottling plant scrapped suddenly

Plans for a proposed water bottling plant in Noble County have been scrapped ahead of the planning commission’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

CG Roxane, the water bottling company Crystal Geyser out of California, had filed two applications to build a water bottling plant on local farmland in Peirceton. On Tuesday, the company pulled those applications.

In April, a petition was posted on the petitioning website Change.org to halt the bottling plant from being built. The petition cites the construction of the Whispering Springs Bottling Plant. However, that plant has been on the site since 1996.

CG Roxane had filed documents with the county including several surveys of the land and a letter of recommendation from the owner of the land.

The company has not given any reason for the decision and hasn’t responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.