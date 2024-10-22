Housing complex at Electric Works hits halfway on construction

Community stakeholders came together to mark the halfway point in the construction of a new mixed-use residential development at Electric Works last week.

The Elex will include just under 300 apartments, an early childhood learning center and fitness and wellness facilities. The mixed-use residential development will also provide new retail and restaurant spaces.

Senator Todd Young, who joined the presentation, said the key to growing economies in communities across the country is having affordable housing next to where the jobs are.

“Most of these people will be working out in the private economy, they just need affordable housing next to where the jobs are," Young said.

The complex will include 89 affordable housing units, with 59 of those restricted to individuals 55 and older. Electric Works reported more than 200 new jobs created in the past two years.

The Elex at Electric Works is expected to open late next year.