Local organization empowers voters, watches for intimidation

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST
Voters at the McMillen Park polling place stop on their way out after voting to grab a couple snacks from the table set up by Count Us IN.
Voters at the McMillen Park polling place stop on their way out after voting to grab a couple snacks from the table set up by Count Us IN.

A state-wide organization to combat voter suppression and intimidation offered assistance and support to voters today.

Count Us Indiana set up tents with snacks and voter information on Election Day to assist with voting. The organization is a nonpartisan effort to encourage and empower voters, especially those who are often affected by suppression, such as people of color and people with disabilities.

Members of Count Us IN at the Simpson United Methodist Church polling location help a man find his proper polling place on Election Day.
Members of Count Us IN at the Simpson United Methodist Church polling location help a man find his proper polling place on Election Day.

Jalyn Radziminski, the founder of Count Us IN, said over the past few years misinformation has made voting more intimidating to some people.

“So, we’re just a nonpartisan resource, really making sure that people feel safe, people have fun voting and just try to make it a happy experience," she said.

Radziminski said part of that is encouraging first-time voters. She said there’s been data that says if people have a good experience their first time voting, they’re more likely to do it again in the future.

The organization set up at three polling locations in Fort Wayne; Simpson United Methodist Church, Ivy Tech and Mcmillen Park; two in Indianapolis; two in Warsaw and one in Muncie.

They’ll stick around until polls close, handing out those snacks, helping people who encounter problems and thanking people for voting.
Government local news2024 ElectionsElection 2024voting
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
