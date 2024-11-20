Local legislators coming out against proposed New Haven casino

Republican State Sen. Liz Brown opposes the proposed casino on the eastern edge of New Haven.

In a statement Wednesday, Brown said she has heard from a number of residents in the area of the casino.

Earlier this week, State Rep. Dave Heine and State Sen. Tyler Johnson spoke out against the casino at a public meeting in the area near where the casino is planned, according to reporting by WANE TV.

Brown says she is concerned about the costs to the community caused by the casino and says the state legislature must take a cautious and thoughtful approach to where casinos are located in the state.

Casino gaming was legalized in Indiana in 1993, and is one of the top five revenue generators for Indiana coffers.

Casino developer Full House Resorts must get legislative approval for the casino by moving its gaming license from southern Indiana.

Late last month, developers announced a new plan to put the casino on a 90-acre site outside I-469 at U.S. 30 East.