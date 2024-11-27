Vincent Village approved to move forward with $2 million grant request

The Fort Wayne Legacy Joint Funding Committee approved a $2 million grant to Vincent Village last week, towards upgrading the organization’s facilities to increase focus on families with children experiencing homelessness.

The committee scores proposals and determines whether they move forward. The proposal will now be considered by City Council, but no date has been set.

Vincent Village focuses on generational homelessness by supporting families with permanent housing and services. Board chair John Christensen said the current facility doesn’t offer space for independent living, within a group.

“They need to have their own facility where they can call home in their room," he said.

Vincent Village plans to demolish its current shelter on Holton Avenue and build a new 19,800-square-foot facility. The new shelter will also house the organization’s church, administration offices and school building.

The new building will have private bathrooms and individual pantries. It will also increase units from 10 to 13, with up to four accessible units and ADA-compliant entrances. Christensen said they wanted to increase the space, without needing to add more staff.

The project is a $17.9 million plan, with funds coming from a mixture of grants, donations, SEED Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne New Market tax credits and READI 2.0 funds.