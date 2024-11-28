Gov. Holcomb names two new judges in northeast Indiana counties

Governor Eric Holcomb filled two judgeships in northeast Indiana this week, one in Steuben County and the other in Allen County.

On Tuesday, Holcomb named Allen County Superior Court Magistrate Jason Custer to fill the seat of Allen Superior Court Judge David Avery who is retiring Dec. 13.

Photo provided Jason Custer

Custer, a former deputy prosecutor in Allen County, has served as one of two magistrates in Allen Superior Court’s Misdemeanor and Traffic Court since March 2016.

Custer is a 1997 graduate of Valparaiso School of Law and a 1995 graduate of Indiana University.

Holcomb also appointed Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser to fill the seat of Steuben Circuit Judge Allen Wheat, who died in August.

Musser has served as Steuben County Prosecutor since 2014, having graduated from Regent University School of Law and has his undergraduate degree from IPFW.

He won election to the seat earlier this month for a term beginning at the first of the year, but will be sworn in ahead of January.