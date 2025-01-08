Fort Wayne City Council picks new leadership for 2025

The Fort Wayne City Council elected new officers Tuesday night at a brief first meeting of 2025.

City council member Russ Jehl was elected as the president of the council with a unanimous vote of 9 to 0. Jehl served as council vice president in 2024.

Long-time council members Geoff Paddock, a Democrat, and Republican Marty Bender were both nominated as vice president.

An at-large representative, Bender won the nomination with a split vote of six to three. Bender has decades of service on the council, and was recently recognized for his 50 years of service to the city. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Police Department for 49 years, including a long time as deputy chief. Bender also has served multiple terms on the city council.

Jehl recognized the work of outgoing council president Tom Freistroffer, saying he “set the bar very high” for the position.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker was present for Tuesday’s meeting, and expressed her desire to work with the council in a bipartisan way.

Jehl praised Tucker, a former councilwoman, for helping the city through the tumult of 2024 after the unexpected passing of Mayor Tom Henry late last March.

Tucker told the council the city would be bringing back the “Mayor’s Night In,” an initiative started by Henry. She said they hope to have it monthly, rather than quarterly.