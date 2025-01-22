City announces public meeting for Foster Park entrance plans

The City of Fort Wayne's Department of Parks and Recreation is holding a public meeting next week to show the public two concepts for a redesigned entrance to the popular Foster Park, and officials say they want the public's feedback.

City officials say the new entrance will address infrastructure and maintenance needs following the culmination of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel, a nearly five-mile-long tunnel to intercept sewage mixed with storm water and pump it away from the river.

In January 2023, city officials announced improvements to the public golf course in the park, but that plan drew criticism over the impact on popular pathways around the park, but later that year the city announced the main trail would remain as-is.

The Foster Park entrance plan will also consider recreational amenities, landscaping and paths for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Officials expect the planning process for the entrance to be completed by early summer. The public meeting is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. in the Indian Village Sears Pavilion on Bluffton Road.