Fort Wayne announces initiative to fill vacant neighborhood lots

Mayor Sharon Tucker and Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services announced an initiative Monday aimed at turning vacant lots in neighborhoods into new homes.

The City of Fort Wayne Orange areas on the map represent infill lots.

The initiative, called “A Lot to Love,” offers discounted city-owned lots and a developer incentive pilot program that would make construction more accessible.

The first phase of the program seeks to address high development costs, appraisal gaps and other financial barriers.

Applications for the developer incentive program opened today. It’s open to small-scale developers, such as individuals, small businesses or nonprofits. Projects must involve small-scale residential infill development, be located in designated neighborhoods and meet local zoning, building codes and zoning requirements.

The incentive program is sponsored by the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund. Preference will be given to developers with a track record of community involvement, construction or real estate experience or participation in the SEED Build Program.

On the city’s website, there are nearly 30 vacant lots highlighted in the southern portion of Fort Wayne, with most of them on the Southeast side.