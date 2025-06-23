© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Local Republicans show support for Iranian nuclear site bombings

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:24 PM EDT
Rep. Jim Banks speaks to reporters at Allen County GOP Headquarters after the 3rd district race was called for him on November .
Brittany Smith
/
WBOI News
Jim Banks prepares to speak at the Allen County Republicans Headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne following his reelection on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Republican representatives for Northeast Indiana have shown support for the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

State Sen. Todd Young thanks service members who carried out the mission on X, formerly Twitter, writing “the world will be safer if Iran's nuclear capability is destroyed.”

3rd District Rep. Marlin Stutzman also posted on X Saturday evening calling for peace through strength “when adversaries will not accept the peaceful option.” He continued by saying he supports President Trump and was thankful the strikes were successful.

State Sen. Jim Banks offered a much simpler message, posting an American flag on X. He declared his support for President Trump in a second post.

The U.S. carried out a targeted strike at the three nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday. According to President Trump, the strikes were to quell the “nuclear threat.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Phil Giaquinta was unavailable for comment on Monday.
Tags
Government Iran Nuclear NegotiationsIranRep. Marlin StutzmanSenator Jim BanksSenator Todd Young
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott