Local Republicans show support for Iranian nuclear site bombings

Republican representatives for Northeast Indiana have shown support for the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

State Sen. Todd Young thanks service members who carried out the mission on X, formerly Twitter, writing “the world will be safer if Iran's nuclear capability is destroyed.”

3rd District Rep. Marlin Stutzman also posted on X Saturday evening calling for peace through strength “when adversaries will not accept the peaceful option.” He continued by saying he supports President Trump and was thankful the strikes were successful.

State Sen. Jim Banks offered a much simpler message, posting an American flag on X. He declared his support for President Trump in a second post.

The U.S. carried out a targeted strike at the three nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday. According to President Trump, the strikes were to quell the “nuclear threat.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Phil Giaquinta was unavailable for comment on Monday.