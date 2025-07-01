Local deputy prosecutor tapped for U.S. Attorney slot in Indiana's Northern District

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

The White House released a list of attorneys from around the country to serve as the U.S. attorneys in various districts.

Mildred joins Thomas Wheeler II in Indiana. Wheeler has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The Northern District of Indiana encompasses the entirety of the state, from the Illinois to Ohio state lines and from the Michigan state line down to Warren County in the west and Jay County in the east.

Mildred served with the Allen County Prosecutor’s office from 1998 to 2018, and then returned to the role in 2021. He also served as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Noble County from 2018 to 2019.

Mildred is a 1997 graduate of Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Mildred would succeed Clifford Johnson who stepped down in January.

Longtime assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Nomay is currently serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for the district.