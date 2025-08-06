INDOT discusses speed cameras, U.S. 30 and 31 studies during annual update to Elkhart Chamber

Parts of U.S. 30 and 31 could see some changes in the coming years. The Indiana Department of Transportation's ProPEL studies wrapped up in June.

INDOT Deputy Commissioner Jason Kaiser oversees the Fort Wayne District. He says the studies provide various options that can help guide future programs.

"This study does not come out and say, 'Here's exactly what's going to be built,' but it gives us a good idea – kind of a buffet of solutions," Kaiser said Tuesday during the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce's annual INDOT Luncheon.

During the three-year study period, community members expressed the desire for safety, economic development, accessibility and mobility, Kaiser said – goals that could sometimes be in conflict. Long-distance drivers looking for the fastest way across the state have different needs from farmers who want to be able to get across the highways.

Some of the first projects are already getting underway on eastern U.S. 30. Kaiser said several interchanges, overpasses and intersection improvements are starting in Whitley and Allen counties.

"Over the next five years, from I-69 to eastern Whitley County, it will kind of be a free-flow facility," Kaiser said. "No more stoplights. We're going to remove four traffic signals, several other intersections and things like that."

Recommendations for specific highway segments can be found at propelUS30.com and propelUS31.com .

Meanwhile, INDOT is also making use of a new tool to combat speeding in work zones. Kaiser said work zone speed cameras are already helping to slow down traffic.

He said 25,000 notices have been issued, since the enforcement period began in May. "Since it has started, we've seen a 70-percent reduction in that number of people speeding over 10 miles an hour in our work zones," Kaiser added.

Under current state law, the speed cameras can only be used in four locations at a time. Currently, speed cameras are located on I-465 and I-69 near Indianapolis and on I-65 in Lake County, but Kaiser expects the program to spread statewide once it gets beyond the pilot phase.

Enforcement zones are clearly marked, and speeding drivers are issued a warning before fines are imposed for additional offenses. "This isn't a gotcha," Kaiser said. "We're not trying to bring in a bunch of money for the state or anything like that. This is really about safety – not just our workers' but yours, as well."

He said about 270 people have been killed in the state's work zones over the past decade, but the severity of crashes can be reduced by lowering speeds.

Copyright 2025 WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend