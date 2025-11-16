Swatting incident reported at lawmaker's home as Trump escalates pressure on Indiana GOP

Updated, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, November 16.

Indiana state Sen. Greg Goode and his family were the victims of a swatting incident at their Vigo County home Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump criticized him online for opposing a midcycle redistricting plan.

Goode, a Terre Haute Republican, said a fake report of a domestic violence emergency was sent to local law enforcement and deputies responded to his house before determining there was no threat. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the false report was a swatting incident and that it is under investigation.

Swatting is the practice of making false emergency reports to trigger armed law-enforcement response at a target’s home. It has become an alarming tool of intimidation in U.S. politics.

On social media Goode asked for “civility please.”

"While this entire incident is unfortunate and reflective of the volatile nature of our current political environment, I give thanks to God that my family and I are ok,” Goode said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Trump criticized Indiana Republican leaders in a social media post. He said he was “very disappointed” in Indiana Senate Republicans, particularly Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray and Goode.

On Friday Bray announced that his caucus does not have the votes to advance a redistricting plan. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Indiana Republican leaders on Sunday, escalating a political fight over efforts to redraw the state’s congressional map before the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump also accused Gov. Mike Braun of failing to secure enough support for the proposal.

“Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He urged that any Indiana Republicans who oppose redistricting “should be PRIMARIED.”

The criticism comes after Braun called a special legislative session to consider new congressional maps, following months of pressure from Trump and the White House. Trump has pushed GOP-controlled states to redraw maps in hopes of expanding Republicans’ majority in the U.S. House.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats. Democrats represent the 1st District in northwest Indiana — held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan — and the 7th District in Marion County, anchored by Indianapolis — held by U.S. Rep. André Carson.

Bray said Friday his caucus does not support reopening the state’s recently enacted congressional map, which was drawn in 2021. Without Senate backing, redistricting legislation cannot move forward in a previously planned early start to the General Assembly next month.

Lawmakers will still gather Tuesday for Organization Day, the ceremonial start to the 2026 legislative session.

Trump, in his social media post, argued that Indiana Republicans were undermining the national party’s strategy. He claimed Democrats in other states “have done redistricting for years, often illegally,” and said Indiana’s refusal could cost the GOP “a Majority in the House,” though he did not provide evidence.

Trump also framed the opposition as a failure of party loyalty, criticizing Bray and Goode as “two politically correct type ‘gentlemen’” and suggesting they were obstructing efforts to gain additional Republican seats.

An hour after Trump’s statement, and before the swatting incident, Goode shared a social media post about attending services at First Baptist Church of Shelburn.

“To God give the glory: A truly beautiful day that our Lord has made,” he wrote on X.

Representatives for Braun and Bray did not responded to WFYI’s request for comment.

The rebuke puts Braun — less than a year into his first term as governor — at odds with the president who endorsed his campaign.

On Friday, Braun responded to the Senate's decision by urging lawmakers to convene. He said he called the session to help protect Indiana voters against gerrymandering in other states.

"Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps," Braun said in a statement. "Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues."

Indiana’s House Republican leaders have not said whether they would move forward if the Senate remains opposed.

Swatting in Vigo County

In recent years the swatting tactics have shifted from online trolls to campaigns targeting public officials, making the hoax part of a rising wave of politically motivated harassment and violence.

Vigo County Sheriff Derek Fell said an email sent around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Terre Haute Police Department claimed “harm had been done to persons inside a home” in southeastern Vigo County at the address of Goode's home. Deputies later determined it was a prank or false email “also known as ‘swatting.’”

Fell said all people in the home were “secure, safe, and unharmed” and that his office is working with federal authorities to investigate.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.

