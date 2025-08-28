Fort Wayne Mayor Tucker announces Senate Bill 1 fiscal task force

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the creation of a fiscal task force today to address any issues that may arise from Senate Bill 1.

SB 1 was passed by the Indiana General Assembly this last session and signed into law by Governor Mike Braun at the beginning of this year. The bill’s goal is to reduce property taxes and change the structure of local income tax.

Those who represent entities that rely on property tax dollars have expressed concern about a drop-off in funding.

In March, Tucker travelled down to Indianapolis to speak at the hearing for SB 1 to discourage passage, as she argued it would cause fiscal trouble for the city. She suggested a “phase-in” model for tax relief, rather than all at once.

The SB1 Fiscal Task Force will be led by City Controller Pat Roller and includes representatives from various city departments, community organizations and members of city council.

The task force will hold its first meeting on Sep. 2.

Along with Tucker and Roller, task force members include:

-City Councilman Marty Bender

-City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers

-City Councilman Nathan Hartman

-Valerie Ahr – Deputy City Controller, City of Fort Wayne

-Andrew Downs – Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, City of Fort Wayne

-Megan Flohr – City Council Administrator, City of Fort Wayne

-John Stafford – Community leader and economic development and public finance expert

-John Urbahns, President/CEO, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

-Nick Jordan - Director of Operations and Finance, Trine University Brooks College of Health Professionals and former Allen County Auditor

-Baker Tilly – Consultant, Advisory tax and assurance firm