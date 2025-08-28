© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Fort Wayne Mayor Tucker announces Senate Bill 1 fiscal task force

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
Mayor Sharon Tucker testied in front of the Indiana General Assembly Ways and Means committee to talk about possible impacts of Senate Bill 1 on local governments on March 5, 2025.
Indiana General Assembly
Mayor Sharon Tucker testied in front of the Indiana General Assembly Ways and Means committee to talk about possible impacts of Senate Bill 1 on local governments on March 5, 2025.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the creation of a fiscal task force today to address any issues that may arise from Senate Bill 1.

SB 1 was passed by the Indiana General Assembly this last session and signed into law by Governor Mike Braun at the beginning of this year. The bill’s goal is to reduce property taxes and change the structure of local income tax.

Those who represent entities that rely on property tax dollars have expressed concern about a drop-off in funding.

In March, Tucker travelled down to Indianapolis to speak at the hearing for SB 1 to discourage passage, as she argued it would cause fiscal trouble for the city. She suggested a “phase-in” model for tax relief, rather than all at once.

The SB1 Fiscal Task Force will be led by City Controller Pat Roller and includes representatives from various city departments, community organizations and members of city council.

The task force will hold its first meeting on Sep. 2.

Along with Tucker and Roller, task force members include:

-City Councilman Marty Bender
-City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers
-City Councilman Nathan Hartman
-Valerie Ahr – Deputy City Controller, City of Fort Wayne
-Andrew Downs – Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, City of Fort Wayne
-Megan Flohr – City Council Administrator, City of Fort Wayne
-John Stafford – Community leader and economic development and public finance expert
-John Urbahns, President/CEO, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
-Nick Jordan - Director of Operations and Finance, Trine University Brooks College of Health Professionals and former Allen County Auditor
-Baker Tilly – Consultant, Advisory tax and assurance firm
Tags
Government Mayor Sharon TuckerSB1property taxestaxesThe City of Fort WayneCity of Fort WayneFort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott