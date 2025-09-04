New Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor named

Gov. Mike Braun appointed Fort Wayne-native Abby Gray as the state’s 25th Utility Consumer Counselor.

Gray has more than 30 years of experience in utility regulation and will oversee an office that, according to its mission, represents Hoosiers to “ensure quality, reliable utility services” at reasonable rates.

In a release naming Gray to the position, Braun said he is directing her office to evaluate utilities’ profits along with other cost saving measures to “ease the burden on ratepayers”.

He said he also wants utilities’ investors to bear a greater share of the cost of operating.

Before Braun elevated her to the role, Gray served as the Office of Utility Counselor’s Executive Director of Legal Operations. She had held that position since 2009.

She spent 23 years at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, serving as a senior administrative law judge and senior commission counsel.

Born in Fort Wayne, Gray now lives in Brown County, according to her biography on the office’s website.