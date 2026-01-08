The City of Fort Wayne has a new police chief

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker appointed a new Chief of Police Thursday.

P.J. Smith has been promoted to the job, replacing Chief Scott Caudill who stepped down effective Thursday.

A long-time veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department, Smith has held the ranks of sergeant, captain and deputy chief. He joined the department in 1983 and has served on the Emergency Services Team and the Metro Squad.

According to a city press release, Smith has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Management from Trine University.

Tucker thanked Caudill for his service to the city, and said she is grateful for Smith and his commitment to taking on the new leadership role.

She expressed confidence in Smith’s leadership of the department.

Caudill was named as chief by late Mayor Tom Henry in January 2024. No further information was released about the change in administration.