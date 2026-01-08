© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
The City of Fort Wayne has a new police chief

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:25 PM EST
Newly-appointed Chief of Fort Wayne Police P.J. Smith shakes hands with Mayor Sharon Tucker after he is sworn in on Jan. 8, 2026.
Photo provided
/
City of Fort Wayne
Newly-appointed Chief of Fort Wayne Police P.J. Smith shakes hands with Mayor Sharon Tucker after he is sworn in on Jan. 8, 2026.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker appointed a new Chief of Police Thursday.

P.J. Smith has been promoted to the job, replacing Chief Scott Caudill who stepped down effective Thursday.

A long-time veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department, Smith has held the ranks of sergeant, captain and deputy chief. He joined the department in 1983 and has served on the Emergency Services Team and the Metro Squad.

According to a city press release, Smith has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Management from Trine University.

Tucker thanked Caudill for his service to the city, and said she is grateful for Smith and his commitment to taking on the new leadership role.

She expressed confidence in Smith’s leadership of the department.

Caudill was named as chief by late Mayor Tom Henry in January 2024. No further information was released about the change in administration.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
