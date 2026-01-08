© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Respiratory viruses are on the rise, health officials urge caution

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST
Parkview Regional Medical Center and other facilities within the network are enacting visitors restrictions due to the increased respiratory virus activity.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Respiratory viruses are on the rise in northeast Indiana, including influenza and COVID.

Health officials are urging caution to protect one’s health, as well as the health of others in the community.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein urges everyone in the area to get vaccinated if possible, and to continue to take simple preventative steps like covering coughs and staying home when you are sick.

Along with COVID and influenza, RSV is also common during this time of year. All three viruses can result in severe illness.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, statewide influenza activity is characterized as very high. More than five percent of emergency department or urgent care visits consist of treatment for specific symptoms of influenza.

At least 17 people have died this influenza season, which runs from October to May.

Parkview Health has issued visitor restrictions throughout their 14-hospital network. These changes include restrictions on visitors age 12 or younger, a limit of two visitors at a time, and encouraging all visitors to wear a mask.

Lutheran Health Network has not implemented any restrictions, but encourages visitors to take precautions.
Tags
Health & Science Parkview Regional Medical CenterAllen County hospitalsThe Allen County Department of HealthAllen County Health DepartmentAllen County Health CommissionerParkview HealthParkview Health Network
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green