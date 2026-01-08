Respiratory viruses are on the rise, health officials urge caution

Respiratory viruses are on the rise in northeast Indiana, including influenza and COVID.

Health officials are urging caution to protect one’s health, as well as the health of others in the community.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein urges everyone in the area to get vaccinated if possible, and to continue to take simple preventative steps like covering coughs and staying home when you are sick.

Along with COVID and influenza, RSV is also common during this time of year. All three viruses can result in severe illness.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, statewide influenza activity is characterized as very high. More than five percent of emergency department or urgent care visits consist of treatment for specific symptoms of influenza.

At least 17 people have died this influenza season, which runs from October to May.

Parkview Health has issued visitor restrictions throughout their 14-hospital network. These changes include restrictions on visitors age 12 or younger, a limit of two visitors at a time, and encouraging all visitors to wear a mask.

Lutheran Health Network has not implemented any restrictions, but encourages visitors to take precautions.