© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI’s Fall Membership Drive has arrived. Call 1-800-471-9264 or Donate Now to Support Public Radio in Indiana >>

City of Fort Wayne unveils proposed $244 million budget

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published September 28, 2025 at 9:35 PM EDT

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller announced the proposed 2026 budget for the city today/Friday, but cautioned about upcoming challenges due to changes at the state.

In a continuation of Tucker’s focus on neighborhoods, the budget includes investments in neighborhood infrastructure, parks and recreation and public safety.

But Tucker also said she expects unpredictable times for the city due to Senate Bill 1, which seeks to reduce property taxes and changes the structure of local income tax.

Before the bill passed the legislature, Tucker spoke in front of the ways and means committee, cautioning against the bills all-at-once approach and recommending easing into the property tax relief.

The city will be receiving $25 million less in revenue, according to the release, and the proposed budget would take $8.8 million out of cash reserves to fund community services.

In August, the city announced a Senate Bill 1 fiscal task force led by Roller.

The proposed budget totals $244.8 million. Tucker will present it at the next City Council meeting on Oct. 7.
Tags
Government City of Fort WayneFort Wayne budgetMayor Sharon TuckerFort Wayne City Councilproperty taxes
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott