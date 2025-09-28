City of Fort Wayne unveils proposed $244 million budget

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller announced the proposed 2026 budget for the city today/Friday, but cautioned about upcoming challenges due to changes at the state.

In a continuation of Tucker’s focus on neighborhoods, the budget includes investments in neighborhood infrastructure, parks and recreation and public safety.

But Tucker also said she expects unpredictable times for the city due to Senate Bill 1, which seeks to reduce property taxes and changes the structure of local income tax.

Before the bill passed the legislature, Tucker spoke in front of the ways and means committee, cautioning against the bills all-at-once approach and recommending easing into the property tax relief.

The city will be receiving $25 million less in revenue, according to the release, and the proposed budget would take $8.8 million out of cash reserves to fund community services.

In August, the city announced a Senate Bill 1 fiscal task force led by Roller.

The proposed budget totals $244.8 million. Tucker will present it at the next City Council meeting on Oct. 7.