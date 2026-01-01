© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: January 1, 2026

By Zach Bernard
Published January 1, 2026 at 8:04 AM EST
The Marching Hundred made the trip to Pasadena with the IU football team for the Rose Bowl festivities on January 1.
Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News
The Marching Hundred made the trip to Pasadena with the IU football team for the Rose Bowl festivities on January 1.

After weeks of anticipation, the Rose Bowl is here. Indiana University participates for only the second time in program history, and first ever as the top seed. We'll hear from head coach Curt Cignetti ahead of their matchup against Alabama, and we'll also check in on the Marching Hundred.

Kickoff from Pasadena is Thursday, January 1 at 4 PM on ESPN.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to discuss recent awards handed out to local high school volleyball and football players, before chatting about what she hopes to see on the local and national sports scene in 2026.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets and the recent labor dispute between the ECHL and PHPA, NFL playoff scenarios, and more.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard