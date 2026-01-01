Field Notes: January 1, 2026

After weeks of anticipation, the Rose Bowl is here. Indiana University participates for only the second time in program history, and first ever as the top seed. We'll hear from head coach Curt Cignetti ahead of their matchup against Alabama, and we'll also check in on the Marching Hundred.

Kickoff from Pasadena is Thursday, January 1 at 4 PM on ESPN.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to discuss recent awards handed out to local high school volleyball and football players, before chatting about what she hopes to see on the local and national sports scene in 2026.

Zach closes with notes on the Komets and the recent labor dispute between the ECHL and PHPA, NFL playoff scenarios, and more.