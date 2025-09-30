Despite resident protests, Morgan County Plan commission gives favorable recommendation for data center re-zone

Dozens of Morgan County and Monrovia residents rallied Monday night outside the county's judicial campus, before heading into a Plan Commission meeting.

They wanted Plan commission members to know they oppose rezoning land along State Road 42, east of Monrovia, to develop a data center.

Christoher Lamberson, one of the rally organizers, said the data center will support an "AI bubble." He predicts it will be bad for the local economy: lowering property values, upping demand on infrastructure, and burdening residents with higher utility rates.

"This data center is for an industry that is built on speculation and hype, not on stable and proven returns that many other industries could provide us on 550 acres," he said.

The county's commissioners already approved rezoning 390 acres of land for the project earlier this year. Now they're seeking approval for 158 more acres of land.

The project developers have not been disclosed but attorney Joe Calderon represented them at the meeting.

He also represented a data center proposal for Google in Franklin Township that was abruptly withdrawn earlier this month.

Brandi Garland told plan commissioners that local officials are likely worried where money will come from after the business and property tax cuts from Senate Enrolled Act 1. But she said "it's not too late" to follow in Franklin Township's footsteps and reject a data center.

"This race for AI, what are we in such a hurry for?" Garland said. "All it has promised us is that it's going to take most of our jobs away."

The developers have been approved for tax abatements on the property, which is another factor residents felt was unfair.

Plan Commission member Bill Rumbaugh said he voted in favor of the rezone because he thinks it will do more net good than bad. But it does bother him that the data center developer's identity hasn't been shared.

"There are some disadvantages, but I think there are more advantages," he said. "And even with the tax abatements, we're going to make some money here in the county."

The Plan commissions gave a favorable recommendation. But the county commissioners have the final say on whether to rezone the additional acreage. The Morgan County Commissioners meet Monday, October 6th.

