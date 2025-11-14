Indiana Senate rejects Trump call for redistricting, won't convene in December

Indiana senators won’t convene in December to address calls for redistricting.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the chamber won't hold session early, as previously planned, because there are not enough votes in support of redistricting.

"Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state's congressional maps," Bray said in a statement. "I'm announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December."

Gov. Mike Braun responded to the Senate's decision by urging lawmakers to convene. He said he called the session to help protect Hoosier voters against gerrymandering in other states.

"Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps," Braun wrote. "Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues."

President Donald Trump has for months been pushing states, including Indiana, to redraw congressional boundaries to favor Republicans.

Congressman André Carson (D-Ind.), one of two Democratic representatives who could have lost their seats in the redraw, said the state was not going to take orders from Washington.

"I want to thank Senator Bray and all the Republican and Democratic members of the Indiana Statehouse who held firm on Hoosier values," Carson said. "This is a win for all of us."

Roughly half of Indiana state senators have publicly stated their position on redistricting, and less than a dozen have voiced opposition. Still, Senate leadership has repeatedly said there are not enough votes in favor of new congressional maps.

State Republicans have faced growing pressure to support the new maps, with national interest groups funneling significant money into ad campaigns. But several Republicans have come forward in the last week saying they were opposed to the effort, including Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said Hoosiers resisted the push to "rig Indiana’s congressional maps" by Trump and Braun.

"They were afraid of voters. They were afraid of losing power the honest way," Yoder said.

She added that now that the push for redistricting had collapsed, the state could focus on issues like health and affordability.

Indiana isn't the only state to buck the national push for redistricting.

In Kansas, GOP lawmakers attempted a mid-decade redraw. But the plan stalled because Republicans in the Kansas House failed to gather the two-thirds ballot needed to force a special session without Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's consent, according to NPR.

Moderate GOP lawmakers and local business groups pushed back against redrawing maps, citing fairness concerns and the stability of county representation. But state Republican leaders say redistricting remains a priority for the regular legislative session in January.

Indiana's Organization Day, the ceremonial start of the legislative session, is scheduled for Tuesday. The Senate plans to reconvene for its regular session on January 5.

Contact Health Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org

Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media