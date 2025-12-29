Indiana Senate Judiciary chair ousted in wake of redistricting split

Sen. Liz Brown will no longer chair the Indiana Senate’s Judiciary Committee after she earlier quit a Republican leadership position in protest of the congressional redistricting plan’s defeat.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray’s office announced late Tuesday that Brown had been removed from the Judiciary chair post she had held since the 2021 legislative session.

Brown, R-Fort Wayne, was a vocal supporter of the redistricting proposal demanded by President Donald Trump that the Republican-dominated Senate rejected in a 31-19 vote on Dec. 11. The following day, Brown resigned as the Senate assistant majority floor leader in charge of communications.

Brown’s position as Judiciary Committee chair had more direct influence on legislation, such as the handling of an immigration crackdown bill she’s sponsoring that has resulted in a conflict between her and state Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Brown said in a statement that Bray informed her of her ouster on Tuesday.

“It is apparent that effects linger from our failure to draw fair maps that would promote conservative Hoosier voices in Washington,” Brown said. “Senator Bray is utilizing his right to redefine Senate leadership after a tumultuous Fall. As I’ve said, our caucus has rebuilding to do to repair communication and trust with voters, and I will continue to do that.”

Bray’s office did not comment Wednesday about why he removed Brown from the position, only releasing a statement in which Bray expressed confidence in Sen. Cyndi Carrasco, R-Indianapolis, whom he picked to replace Brown as Judiciary Committee chair.

Carrasco, who joined Brown in voting to support the redistricting plan, is in her third year as a senator and is vice president and general counsel at the University of Indianapolis. She served as state inspector general under Gov. Mike Pence and was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Marion County prosecutor in 2022.

No other leadership changes have been made among Senate Republicans following the vote on redistricting, which the GOP senators opposed by a 21-19 margin.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, was another outspoken redistricting supporter but has maintained his high-level post and memberships on the Senate’s influential appropriations and tax committees.