Former Allen County Commissioner Linda Bloom has died

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:14 PM EST

Long-time Allen County elected official Linda Bloom has died.

The Republican most recently served as Allen County Commissioner for the 3rd District, stepping down in 2018.

She became the first woman elected to the Allen County Board of Commissioners when she was elected in 1994.

Prior to that she had served as the Allen County Auditor from 1987 to 1994 and the Allen County Treasurer from 1981 to 1986.

According to a statement from the Allen County Commissioners, Bloom was involved in many important Allen County projects, including the construction of the Maplecrest Bridge.

She was involved with the development and improvement of Aboite Center Road and began the Bass Road project, which was just completed last year. She also helped expand county parks with new facilities.

Commissioner Therese Brown remembered her as a force to be reckoned with, and someone who both loved people and using government to improve lives.
Tags
Government Allen County Board of CommissionersAllen County CommissionersAllen County GOP
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
