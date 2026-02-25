Citlink bus routes change on Fort Wayne's southeast side

On Monday, Citilink’s bus service to southeast Fort Wayne will change.

Officials say they recognize that while the changes can be disruptive, they are necessary to preserve service long term.

Citilink held a series of public meetings, gathered rider feedback, and conducted operational analysis to come up with the plan outlined in a recent release.

Changes include retiring Route 5, also known as the Southeast Local; and combining routes 7 and 7A into a single updated Route 7.

Expanded coverage will include a new direct connection from Pontiac Street Market to Central Station.

Citilink staff will have a pop-up outreach at Central Station the remainder of this week, and representative and trained volunteers will ride the buses during the first three days of service changes to help riders adjust.

The following changes will occur on March 2:

Route Changes and Renaming

● The Southeast Local (Route 5) will be retired.

● Routes 7 and 7A will be combined into a single updated Route 7 (Anthony).

● Route 6 McKinney will be renamed “Southeast.”

● Service coverage in Southeast Fort Wayne will continue through updated Routes 3, 6, and 7.

Expanded Coverage

● Routes 3 and 6 will provide enhanced access along Hanna Street, Fairfield Avenue, Calhoun Street, Pontiac Street, and Lafayette Street.

● Service will continue to connect key apartment communities and Bowen Health.

● A new direct connection from Pontiac Street Market to Central Station will improve access to fresh food and essential services across the city.

For more information about the routes, you can visit Citilink's website, view updated schedules or call customer service at (260) 432-4546

