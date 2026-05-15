Fort Wayne's population continues to edge upward

Fort Wayne saw population growth at a time when other large cities in the United States saw some decline.

Since 2020, Fort Wayne has gained 11,285 residents, for a 4.3 percent increase. U.S. Census Data says Fort Wayne is the fastest growing large city in the Midwest and the 26th fastest growing large city in the country.

According to Rachel Blakeman, the director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne, the city’s numbers stack up statewide.

Fort Wayne’s 2025 population estimate is 275,203, which is up from 273,030 in 2024.

The Allen County seat is the nation’s 82nd largest city, measuring the population within its city limits.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the city’s population growth speaks to the quality of life in Fort Wayne and positions the community for growth and success.