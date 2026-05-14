© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

City of Fort Wayne shares statements of support for planned Homeless Resource Center

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published May 14, 2026 at 8:46 PM EDT
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.

City of Fort Wayne officials released a letter of support Thursday for a proposed Homeless Resource Center at 321 East Washington Boulevard.

The letter came after a series of public statements from local business owners decrying the city’s plan.

According to the city, the Homeless Resource Center will be a low-barrier shelter open to men, women, families with children and couples.

The building sits diagonally across from The Rescue Mission and across the street from an assisted living facility and next to a chain liquor store. It is about two blocks southeast of Citizens Square.

As a low-barrier shelter, the center will prioritize immediate safety over sobriety, curfews and background checks. It will serve to connect people to resources, and provide a safe indoor space.

According to city officials the location was chosen because downtown is where many individuals are experiencing homelessness.

Those writing statements in support of the location include Fort Wayne Police Chief P.J. Smith, local businessman and philanthropist Chuck Surack, and Elevatus Architecture.
Tags
Government HomelessnessHomelessThe City of Fort Wayne
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green