City of Fort Wayne shares statements of support for planned Homeless Resource Center

City of Fort Wayne officials released a letter of support Thursday for a proposed Homeless Resource Center at 321 East Washington Boulevard.

The letter came after a series of public statements from local business owners decrying the city’s plan.

According to the city, the Homeless Resource Center will be a low-barrier shelter open to men, women, families with children and couples.

The building sits diagonally across from The Rescue Mission and across the street from an assisted living facility and next to a chain liquor store. It is about two blocks southeast of Citizens Square.

As a low-barrier shelter, the center will prioritize immediate safety over sobriety, curfews and background checks. It will serve to connect people to resources, and provide a safe indoor space.

According to city officials the location was chosen because downtown is where many individuals are experiencing homelessness.

Those writing statements in support of the location include Fort Wayne Police Chief P.J. Smith, local businessman and philanthropist Chuck Surack, and Elevatus Architecture.