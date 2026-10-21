Early voting numbers outpace 2022, with two weeks to go until Election Day

Early voting in the Hoosier state began on October 6, and voters have not let the window go to waste. In Northeast Indiana, several Election Boards report an increase in absentee votes cast.

For the 2022 Midterms, Allen County recorded almost 5,300 early votes cast in person. But the upcoming election has seen over 6,700 votes cast up to October 20, close to a 28% increase.

In DeKalb County, the count has already nearly tripled where it was four years ago at 530 votes recorded versus nearly 1,400 so far this year.

A similar trend has appeared in Wells County too, jumping from just shy of 400 absentee votes last midterms to 820 in 2026.

Early voting continues in Indiana until noon on the eve of Election Day.

