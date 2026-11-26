Vincent Village is preparing to move into a new shelter designed to better serve families experiencing homelessness. WBOI's Brianna Barrow spoke with Executive Director Robert Hayworth about the new facility and how the organization provides long-term housing and support to help families break the cycle of homelessness.

Here is a transcript of the conversation:

Brianna Datta-Barrow: I'm joined now by Robert Hayworth, Executive Director of Vincent Village. Can you start by telling us what Vincent Village does for the Fort Wayne community and about the families that you serve?

Robert Hayworth: Yeah, for really almost the last 30 years, we've been providing shelter, long-term shelter for unhoused families, and we do it really in two different ways. We do it one in the new shelter that we're going to be opening up, and then we do it in a series of houses that we really call the village. And so we're excited about progress in both of those areas.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So could you talk a little bit too about what some of the biggest challenges are for families experiencing homelessness, and what typically brings them to Vincent Village.

Courtesy / DJ Eclyps Vincent Village's new shelter replaces a century-old facility that presented challenges with accessibility, plumbing, heating and cooling, and shared living spaces.



Robert Hayworth: Yeah, so we're a two-phase shelter that we've been using for the last 30 years. It was 100-year-old building, and we're very fortunate to be moving into a new shelter. And residents find themselves to us in a number of different ways. Most of the time, we're getting referrals from short-term family shelters where there is a 45-day stay, and once that maxes out, families are looking for other possibilities. And then some just online, and they fill an application out online.

What I can say is the need is great. A lot of times people don't realize in in Fort Wayne alone, Allen County, I should say, last school year there were 1600 children, 18 and under, that were unhoused.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Wow.

Robert Hayworth: And so, our 13-room new shelter only scratches the surface in regard to the need that's actually there. And when we think of family shelter, I think what gets hidden in that statement is that, in actuality, 70% of our guests, our residents, are children, and so that gets lost sometimes. And there's a number of different ways that families find themselves to us.

Maybe they were like many Americans and Hoosiers today. They're living paycheck to paycheck, and maybe emergency has found them a car bill, a medical bill, and reduced hours at work could be that a family is trying to escape some sort of domestic violence that their family is experiencing. So there's a number of different ways in which a family becomes homeless, and I would say that right now, in the last six months, the uptick on families that have found themselves unhoused, but also have jobs and that are fully employed, that are just finding it difficult to find houses.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah, understandable. And I wanted to distinguish too, what's special about Vincent Village is you guys take in a whole family if needed. You know there are some shelters that are just for single adults, just for veterans, just for women. But could you talk a little about how you guys meet that specific family need?

Courtesy / DJ Eclyps Vincent Village Executive Director, Robert Hayworth.

Robert Hayworth: Yeah, and there's a huge hole in services, not just in Allen County, but really Midwest and across our country, we are, we think is the Midwest only long-term family shelter. Again, there are many shelters that provide temporary housing, 45 days, maybe 90 days, but you can be in our shelter for up to two years, and in meeting that need, we provide case management twice a week. The first part of your stay is really so that you feel secure. You've been probably chasing housing, employment, child care, as you're finding yourself spiraling into an unhoused situation, so the first part is just respite.

You know the ability to come, know that there is a door that's going to lock behind you at night. You're not staying in your car. You're staying in a warm, comfortable shelter. Food is not going to be an issue for you, scarcity of those basic needs are not an issue. And then once we get somewhere around that 90-day mark, and you're feeling that you can trust us, we start thinking about employment. We start thinking about childcare, and then we just start that process on trying for you to get find yourself into a house situation, but it is it. We think it takes the full length of time. Most residents don't stay for two years. 18 months is about an average stay for us.

And then the wonderful thing about Vincent Village is we have 30 houses, and those 30 houses are available to those that successfully walk through our program in the shelter. And you can be in a Vincent Village house up to five years, so seven years total. And if you think about, you know, why people become unhoused and then the process of getting you back to a situation where you're never going to find yourself in that life situation. It takes time, and we like to say that Vincent Village, what it provides is that gift of time.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: That's amazing that you guys can provide that kind of transitional support for so long, and so I do want to speak about the new shelter. So, I did visit the old one. So, I remember Sharon Tucker in that church basement down there in her office.

Robert Hayworth: Yeah.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So before opening the new shelter, what challenges were you facing with the older facility? What was making it difficult to serve families?

Robert Hayworth: Yeah, you just think about a facility that's 100 years old, stick-built facility, that was a rectory for the Catholic Church for a very, very long time, and our board did an excellent job, and our staff has done an excellent job of just milking every ounce of life in that building, but major systems, as you can imagine, in 100-year-old home, begin to fail. You know, 100-year-old home is not ADA accessible in many ways. 100-year home is going to have plumbing issues. It's going to have heating and cooling issues.

So, you know we could serve up to nine families. But imagine a very small bedroom with bunk beds. That was the living situation. Then shared facilities. So, think about a kitchen that's 100 years old, and we added shared living room space, shared space for infant toddlers in a playroom, and so those systems, though we were repairing them and patching them, each one of those has a cost.

The board made the decision that we're putting too much money into the facility itself, which is pulling money away from the needs of our families, and so we had a very successful capital campaign, and as you stated, that was started really under the guidance of our current mayor, Mayor Sharon Tucker, and was just fortunate for the opportunity once she moved into the mayor's role to follow her in that process, and a great board really shepherd that time between Mayor Tucker and myself that led us to this 19,000 foot facility with 13 rooms that really kind of look like...if I had to describe it to our listeners they look a little bit like motel rooms, but we can configure the number of beds in a number of different ways.

Courtesy / DJ Eclyps Community members, local leaders and Vincent Village staff gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the organization's new family shelter in Fort Wayne.

What is a piece of dignity that we find in the new shelter that was less so is in the old shelter we really had three bathrooms, two that I would consider working bathrooms for the entire shelter, and so you imagine sharing that with every family. And in the new shelter, each bedroom, each room for our families has its own private bath. So that's really amazing.

When you live in the shelter, it's really a hand up shelter, and so you're required to prep your own meals, and so the refrigerators for our residents and the pantry situation for our residents was basically in the cellar of that 100-year-old home, and now that's not an issue. We have a very nice pantry area. Everything's on one floor, you know. And we're a 24/7 shelter, so imagine your child on your hip while you have to go down in the cellar to get something out of the refrigerator. That obstacle has been totally removed.

Now, we're very excited. We're on December 10, holding a special blessing and prayer time for the new shelter at 5 o'clock in the evening. The staff then move in on the 11th of December, and our residents move in on the 12th, just in time for the holidays.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yes, that's amazing. So beyond just the support of giving them shelter, there are some other resources and things that you guys do to support these families. Could you talk a little bit about that as they work on that transition?

Robert Hayworth: Yeah, and really, so from our standpoint, we do pretty intensive case management in the shelter twice a week. In. Village that moves to twice a month, and then we have just some exceptional partners. So, when you're in the village, we're going to help you find a job, and so we partner with nonprofits in town to help do that. And LSSI is a great partner with their works program. Blue Jacket is another outstanding program as well, and so we're trying to help find employment after that first 90 days of respite. We have many childcare providers, and so we're working with families trying to find childcare because without it, you can't have employment.

What we do then is we start thinking about finance classes and what does it mean to tackle your debt-to-income ratio in those finance classes. What does it mean to try to find a way out of living paycheck to paycheck? And so some budgeting pieces are a part of those finance classes.

We also have a program that we run. It's called Triple P, and every family that comes through it, it's a positive parenting program, and so it's a parenting class that really provides very practical tools. I would recommend it for any family, not just those that are at Vincent Village. Practical tools for communicating with your child to understand what it means to be 13 and living in 2026, and where the world is really on your phone. So, some really practical pieces there.

We have a great partnership with Parkview, and so we have a nurse that visits the facility that helps us try to create a health plan for every resident. So, we're very blessed with programming up and down the line that our families can take part in.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So, your program supports families through up to two years of transitional shelter housing, followed up to five years of subsidized rental housing. Can you talk a little bit about why that longer-term support is so important when it comes to breaking the cycle of homelessness?

Robert Hayworth: Yeah. So, I come back and I always point to children. If we didn't catch our breath and say, "Oh my gosh! When we hear that 1,600 children are unhoused in Allen County and Fort Wayne, I think something's wrong with us. So, I always want to center back on children who didn't do anything to find themselves in unhoused situations. Labor Day, we had to move in over Labor Day, so they had graduated out of the shelter, which means they have hit a number of different milestones in their journey.

So, they've been able to hold employment for four months. They've been able to save $700, which is a target goal for us, they had taken advantage of financial planning and programming for parents. They've been good citizens in the shelter, so a number of milestones that they've met, and so the ability then to move them out of the shelter and into the village is a very meaningful time, and I don't know if you've ever seen the movie It's a Wonderful Life?

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yes.

Robert Hayworth: And there is a welcoming of a family into a house, and it's a huge celebration, a gift basket, and a number of items, and so when you get to experience that, and we got to experience it over this one particular Labor Day weekend, in which the dad and think of this because it's an it's a very Labor Day thing to do. Ask if it's okay to grill out, and so that was made available to them not through anything we did, but through just their hard work.

That you know, one of the most normal things on a Labor Day weekend, and here they're moving in on that weekend, is the ask of, hey, can I can I grill out for my kids? And I happen to have two children, and so that's a great story, but that's not the end of this story. And so, when school resumed, the bus doesn't stop immediately in front of our shelter, the school bus.

I love that story about Labor Day, but it was the next Tuesday when the bus stopped. I got to watch two children walk right past the shelter and walk up to a house.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah.

Robert Hayworth: And in my mind, a very emotional moment for me and my team. But I'm watching this, and really, that's the magic of Vincent Village. I was wondering what's going on in the minds of those two, and they happen to be teenagers. Those. Two teenagers. They didn't have to turn and walk into the shelter. They got to walk into a home in which they saw their mom and dad probably at their lowest moment, and everything they did to put themselves in a situation to be housed in the village.

And our board chair John Christensen says this all the time that you know our mission is for a family not to return, but the number one indicator if you're going to be unhoused is where you unhoused as a child, and so for that family, we believe that cycle probably has been broken because of those children being able to see the hard work and the effort that their parents put into moving into that house.

Courtesy / DJ Eclyps Vincent Village celebrates the opening of its new family shelter, expanding its efforts to help families move from homelessness toward long-term housing stability.



Brianna Datta-Barrow: That's so beautiful, and it's so sweet to see your face too. You can just tell you look so proud.

Looking ahead, what do you hope this new shelter makes possible for the families that you serve, and what can we do to help support this work that you do?

Robert Hayworth: Well, the community has already been great. To enter into an opportunity to build a 19,000 square foot facility has just been remarkable, and the entire community has wrapped its arms around Vincent Village.

In regards to what the facility will allow us to do, is one, be more efficient in the programming that we do have. You know, great case managers, great directors will rise to the challenge of a bad facility, and now we don't have to rise up to that challenge because it's just built into the new shelter. So those things of overcoming situations that develop in the new shelter, we don't have to do that.

One, its occupancy, and I should say this as well. Not only are we enjoying a new facility, but we're also currently through some other partnerships renovating eight of our houses, totally from top to bottom. And those eight houses, two of them have already come online, so six more. When that is done. Our occupancy will increase by 40%. Our ability to house more families increases to 40%, and so the shelter and the village, the things that are happening there, will allow us to meet the challenges of unhoused families.

But it's such a great need, so I think your listeners might be surprised to hear that we get an application a day, and so trying to meet that challenge. So, we believe our community has been very supportive of our project, but there's still much, much more work that needs to be done.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah, absolutely. Lastly, with the holiday season upon us. Could you tell us about Vinny's Christmas store?

Robert Hayworth: Oh sure. So, we have a little bit of a market economy in the village and in the shelter, and so as you're hitting milestones and as you're working for that hand up, there are opportunities for you to earn points, and we have what's called Vinny's store, is an opportunity for you to redeem those points in Vinny's store, and during the course of a normal year, that's household goods. Those are gas cards. Those are Lyft cards. Those can be anything that you might need in your apartment, or if you're in the village, anything that you might need in your house. And so, you can redeem those points. And what it does, it reduces the cost of other things that you'd have to go to the grocery store or Walmart to be able to purchase.

But around this time, Vinny store takes on a different type of feel, and it really becomes almost like a Santa house. And so, our volunteers help to identify things that parents might want to gift to their children, or what children might want to gift to their parents, and so they can redeem those points in Vinny's store, and we have a solid group of 14 volunteers led by a fantastic leader in Helen Neal. And what they do is they stock that Santa's store so that our families have that opportunity to, again, not a handout. They've earned those points and be able to redeem those points in a situation to where they're providing Christmas for their families.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: That is so special.

Robert Hayworth: Yeah, it is amazing.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah. Well, thank you so much for your time today, Mr. Hayworth. Thank you so much for the work that you guys do.

Robert Hayworth: No thanks for having us here. Thanks for letting us tell our story and keep up the great work of sharing all the good things that are happening in Fort Wayne.

For more information about Vincent Village, visit vincentvillage.org.