Influenza A very active, health officials urge caution

Influenza A is marching through the Indiana population, and area health officials are urging caution.

Activity for the virus is at its highest, and the Allen County Health Department says 52 Indiana residents have died from the illness so far this season so far.

Parkview Health is taking precautions around the system beginning Wednesday, including a limit of two visitors per patient, no visitors younger than 12, and a recommendation that visitors mask up when in the facilities.

Lutheran Health Network is not initiating any precautions at this time.

Influenza symptoms include high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, as well as headaches and fatigue.

Those under the age of 5, over age 65, or with certain chronic medical conditions are at risk for developing serious complications that can lead to hospitalization or death.

Officials urge area residents to get their flu shot, even this late in the season, as well as hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes.