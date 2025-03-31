Area farms dealing with bird flu outbreaks

A nearly-24,000 flock of egg-laying chickens in Kosciusko County has been quarantined due to highly-contagious bird flu.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock has been “depopulated” after H5N1 was discovered.

A 10-kilometer area around the farm was identified as a “control zone”, and it includes portions of Kosciusko and Marshall counties.

A 20-kilometer area around the farm is currently under surveillance, which includes portions of Fulton County, in addition to Kosciusko and Marshall counties, according to the state board of animal health.

It is not the first discovery of a sick flock in northern Indiana.

Earlier in March, two commercial duck farms in Adams County tested positive for the virus and were culled. One of those farms has been released from containment and surveillance. The other is active.

In February, a commercial duck flock in LaGrange County was depopulated after the virus was identified. It has since been released from surveillance and containment.

An Adams County turkey farm was depopulated in late January, and released from quarantine and surveillance.

A 26,000-chicken egg laying flock in Allen County has been cleared for restocking after it was destroyed in late January.