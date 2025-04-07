Allen County has first reported case of measles in Indiana

The Allen County Health Department confirmed one local case of measles in an unvaccinated minor on Monday, marking the first case in Indiana this year.

The department said the confirmation comes as part of an ongoing investigation in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, but exposures to the confirmed case are minimal.

The patient is stable and recovering.

Measles outbreaks have risen in the last several months, with cases in Texas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, California and Alaska. Cases have also been reported in Indiana’s neighboring states of Kentucky and Ohio.

Symptoms of measles typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure, with a red, blotchy rash as the usual most visible symptom that appears three to five days after exposure. Other symptoms include high fever; sore throat; small white spots inside cheeks; red, watery eyes; a cough; and a runny nose.

Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through air droplets when someone who is infected coughs or sneezes. According to the ACHD, it can lead to serious health problems, especially in children younger than five. Effects include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, brain inflammation, severe hearing loss and in some cases death.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and immediately contact a health provider. The health department offers vaccines for measles by appointment.