Allen County Health Department touts vaccines amid measles outbreak

The Allen County Health Department announced two additional measles cases Monday. That brings the number of cases in the county to eight–three adults and five children.

During a meeting of the executive board of health, Community Health Director Erica Pitcher shared details for how the department addressed the outbreak when it appeared earlier this month.

The contact tracing for the infected patients uncovered hundreds of potential exposures. Those exposed who lacked a vaccination record were required to quarantine for 21 days, Pitcher said.

As part of their efforts to stop the outbreak, health department officials partnered with SuperShot for a free measles vaccine clinic.

Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said that hundreds of individuals took advantage of the clinic with more than 400 receiving various vaccines, including the measles.

However the county’s vaccination rate remains relatively low, and the clinic did not make a dent in the percentage, she told the board.

Anyone not vaccinated for the measles is at risk for infection, officials said.