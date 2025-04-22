© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Health Department touts vaccines amid measles outbreak

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine sit in a refrigerator with other medicine Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
AP
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine sit in a refrigerator with other medicine Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Allen County Health Department announced two additional measles cases Monday. That brings the number of cases in the county to eight–three adults and five children.

During a meeting of the executive board of health, Community Health Director Erica Pitcher shared details for how the department addressed the outbreak when it appeared earlier this month.

The contact tracing for the infected patients uncovered hundreds of potential exposures. Those exposed who lacked a vaccination record were required to quarantine for 21 days, Pitcher said.

As part of their efforts to stop the outbreak, health department officials partnered with SuperShot for a free measles vaccine clinic.

Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said that hundreds of individuals took advantage of the clinic with more than 400 receiving various vaccines, including the measles.

However the county’s vaccination rate remains relatively low, and the clinic did not make a dent in the percentage, she told the board.

Anyone not vaccinated for the measles is at risk for infection, officials said.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
