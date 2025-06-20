Incoming heat could break Fort Wayne low temperature records

A system of extreme heat is expected to move through northern Indiana beginning Saturday and linger until Tuesday.

Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s in the Fort Wayne area, with lows in the mid-70s. Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, said those low nightly temperatures could break previous records.

“We are currently forecasting four days, consecutively, of record warm lows in Fort Wayne," Johnson said. "So, the record warm lows are in the low-to-mid 70s. We currently have a forecast of 75 degrees for the low each night.”

When the low temperature falls at what is considered a “warm” temperature, it's considered a warm low.

The warm low record for Saturday and Sunday were set at 72 degrees and 74 degrees, respectively, in 1988. Monday’s high low record is 74 in 1908 and Tuesday’s is 73 in 1952.

Johnson said with such high lows, there will be little respite from the heat at night.

She recommends minimizing time outdoors, staying hydrated and, for those without air conditioning, knowing where cooling stations are in your area.