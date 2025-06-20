© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Incoming heat could break Fort Wayne low temperature records

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 20, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT
National Weather Service

A system of extreme heat is expected to move through northern Indiana beginning Saturday and linger until Tuesday.

Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s in the Fort Wayne area, with lows in the mid-70s. Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, said those low nightly temperatures could break previous records.

“We are currently forecasting four days, consecutively, of record warm lows in Fort Wayne," Johnson said. "So, the record warm lows are in the low-to-mid 70s. We currently have a forecast of 75 degrees for the low each night.”

When the low temperature falls at what is considered a “warm” temperature, it's considered a warm low.

The warm low record for Saturday and Sunday were set at 72 degrees and 74 degrees, respectively, in 1988. Monday’s high low record is 74 in 1908 and Tuesday’s is 73 in 1952.

Johnson said with such high lows, there will be little respite from the heat at night.

She recommends minimizing time outdoors, staying hydrated and, for those without air conditioning, knowing where cooling stations are in your area.
Tags
Health & Science Severe WeatherNational Weather Service
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott