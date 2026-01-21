AWS Foundation changes name to "WindSwell"

A well-known Fort Wayne foundation has changed its name.

On Tuesday, the AWS Foundation announced that it will now move forward under the name WindSwell Foundation.

Established in 2007, the nonprofit organization supports children and adults with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities. Since 2009, it has awarded nearly $6 million a year in grants to community partners throughout northeast Indiana.

In a press release, CEO Patti Hays says the name change was in part to eliminate confusion with other organizations and businesses using the acronym AWS.

Amazon’s cloud computing service is also called AWS, which is short for Amazon Web Services.

At the announcement Tuesday, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker praised the organization with a mayoral proclamation. She cited the nonprofit’s work in making Fort Wayne an accessible destination.

Board chair Whitney Bandemer compared the work in funding ideas to seeds spreading, with the grantees carrying the ideas like a seed on the wind, with transformational results.