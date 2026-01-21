© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

AWS Foundation changes name to "WindSwell"

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST
Patti Hayes, CEO of WindSwell Foundation announces the organization's name change on Tuesday. It was formerly known as the AWS Foundation.
Photo provided
/
WindSwell Foundation
Patti Hayes, CEO of WindSwell Foundation announces the organization's name change on Tuesday. It was formerly known as the AWS Foundation.

A well-known Fort Wayne foundation has changed its name.

On Tuesday, the AWS Foundation announced that it will now move forward under the name WindSwell Foundation.

Established in 2007, the nonprofit organization supports children and adults with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities. Since 2009, it has awarded nearly $6 million a year in grants to community partners throughout northeast Indiana.

In a press release, CEO Patti Hays says the name change was in part to eliminate confusion with other organizations and businesses using the acronym AWS.

Amazon’s cloud computing service is also called AWS, which is short for Amazon Web Services.

At the announcement Tuesday, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker praised the organization with a mayoral proclamation. She cited the nonprofit’s work in making Fort Wayne an accessible destination.

Board chair Whitney Bandemer compared the work in funding ideas to seeds spreading, with the grantees carrying the ideas like a seed on the wind, with transformational results.
Tags
Health & Science AWS FoundationWindSwell FoundationPatricia Hays
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green